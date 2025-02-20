Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $438.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 487,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,984.37. This trade represents a 11.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 521,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 576,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 171,424 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

