ICF International (ICFI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $494.23 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICFI opened at $101.80 on Thursday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

