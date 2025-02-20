Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $26,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. The trade was a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.