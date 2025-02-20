Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 11,353.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,007.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 871,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 829,774 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $5,821,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $3,563,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.