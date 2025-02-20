Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,153,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,940,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after buying an additional 901,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,332,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after buying an additional 618,773 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 727,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 405,624 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

