Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.08. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 157,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.