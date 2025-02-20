Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share and revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.80. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

