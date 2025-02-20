Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IPG. BNP Paribas upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 253,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 167,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

