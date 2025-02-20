Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 1,007.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPH. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $970.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

