Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 10.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,639,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 619,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $13,626,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 1,271.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 594,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

