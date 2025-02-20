iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

