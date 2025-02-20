iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

