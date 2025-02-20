iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $196.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.96 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

