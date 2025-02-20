J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 894 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.10 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.