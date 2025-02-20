J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $81.98 on Thursday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

