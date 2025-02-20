J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,127 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,835.20. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

