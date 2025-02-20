J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 21,746 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

