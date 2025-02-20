J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.41 and its 200-day moving average is $311.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

