J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $693,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,180 shares of company stock valued at $20,997,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 69.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.