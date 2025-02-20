J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $758,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,358,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,449 shares during the period. Attessa Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,504,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 231,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

