J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,186 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 126,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

