J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $408,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 663.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period.

IYY opened at $149.75 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $120.56 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

