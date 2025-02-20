J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 4.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Unilever by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

