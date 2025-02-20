J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $72.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

