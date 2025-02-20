J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,857 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,204,451,000 after purchasing an additional 251,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after purchasing an additional 583,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,716,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

NYSE:NKE opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $106.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

