Jefferies Financial Group Lowers J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Price Target to $135.00

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.64. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 642,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,612,000 after acquiring an additional 106,817 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 45,128.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

