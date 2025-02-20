JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.53) to GBX 370 ($4.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296 ($3.72).

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 307.57 ($3.87) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.20. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 149.76 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 312.60 ($3.93). The firm has a market cap of £44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Berry bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £8,902.32 ($11,202.11). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £108,531.90 ($136,569.65). Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

