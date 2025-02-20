JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock Price

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 151.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.52.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.