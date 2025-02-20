JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $265.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Humana by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.