JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $69.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 113.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,534 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,755,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.