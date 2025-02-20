KBC Group NV Has $2.18 Billion Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,198,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,135 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.0% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,175,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

