Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $152.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. Palomar has a 52 week low of $71.54 and a 52 week high of $128.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $29,457.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,437.08. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $86,699.34. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,638.36. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,933 shares of company stock worth $4,030,156. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 536.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Palomar by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

