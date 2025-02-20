Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $71.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

