Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on K. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $9,246,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,107,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,004,221.30. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,291,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 869.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,047 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

