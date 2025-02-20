Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the business services provider's stock. Barrington Research's price target points to a potential upside of 84.37% from the stock's previous close.

KELYA opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $482.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1,730.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 221,271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

