Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.37% from the stock’s previous close.
KELYA opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $482.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
