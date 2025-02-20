Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $480.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $441.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.68. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $355.12 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

