KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $138.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.