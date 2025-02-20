KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $831.68 Average PT from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $831.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $774.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. KLA has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 32,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,756,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,085,000 after buying an additional 580,967 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 114,444.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,809,000 after buying an additional 342,189 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 76,452.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,168,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

