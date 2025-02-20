Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at UBS Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

KTB stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

