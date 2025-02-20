L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $228.73 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.