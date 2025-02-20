Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Down 1.2 %

LEN opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lennar has a one year low of $117.90 and a one year high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

