LightPath Technologies’ (LPTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.01.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.13% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. Analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

