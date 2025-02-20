Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Limbach by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 372,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Limbach by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Limbach by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Limbach by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Limbach by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $86.28 on Thursday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55.

In related news, Director David Richard Gaboury acquired 531 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,184.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,730.21. This trade represents a 34.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Limbach from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

