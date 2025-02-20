Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.36.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $364.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,786.90. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $4,534,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,187 shares in the company, valued at $70,662,930. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,097 shares of company stock worth $7,904,969 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Creative Planning increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

