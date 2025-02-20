Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.47.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $153.59 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 163.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.66.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
