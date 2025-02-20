Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.47.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,635,000 after buying an additional 105,648 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,871,000 after buying an additional 3,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,107,000 after buying an additional 108,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,447,000 after acquiring an additional 777,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $153.59 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 163.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.66.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.