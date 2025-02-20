Loop Capital Cuts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $340.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.33.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $274.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after buying an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

