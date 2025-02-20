Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

