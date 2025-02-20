Magnera (MAGN) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Magnera to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnera and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$60.00 million -1.22 Magnera Competitors $4.94 billion $119.73 million 34.84

Magnera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnera and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 130 989 500 113 2.34

Magnera presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Magnera’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.71% 8.21% 3.92%

Risk and Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnera competitors beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

