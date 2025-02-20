Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,417 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corey J. Booker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,443.36. The trade was a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TUSK opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

