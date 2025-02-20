McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $962,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,368,814 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $301.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.44. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

